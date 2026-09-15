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15.09.2026 19:00:00

Saudi Oil Crisis Deepens as Aramco Suspends Yanbu Loadings

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106.17 USD 4.71%
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Saudi Arabia suspends Yanbu oil loadings after halting its East-West pipeline, sending Brent back to $108. Asia’s Oil Crunch Sends Regional Benchmarks to Record Highs - Asia’s oil industry is facing a double whammy of supply shortages and better-than-expected demand, with crude differentials across the region gradually climbing towards record highs.   - Futures prices on China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to $138 per barrel on Tuesday, the highest reading on record, as Chinese refiners scramble to put their hands on available…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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