Saudi Oil Crisis Deepens as Aramco Suspends Yanbu Loadings

Saudi Arabia suspends Yanbu oil loadings after halting its East-West pipeline, sending Brent back to $108. Asia’s Oil Crunch Sends Regional Benchmarks to Record Highs - Asia’s oil industry is facing a double whammy of supply shortages and better-than-expected demand, with crude differentials across the region gradually climbing towards record highs. - Futures prices on China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to $138 per barrel on Tuesday, the highest reading on record, as Chinese refiners scramble to put their hands on available…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com