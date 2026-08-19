Saudi Aramco Gives Full September Oil Allocations to 3 European Refiners

Saudi Aramco will supply full contractual crude volumes to at least three European refiners in September, offering deliveries from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and through ship-to-ship transfers off Malta as the war disrupts the kingdom’s normal export routes, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday via The Edge Malaysia. Two European refiners will take their barrels from Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Sidi Kerir, while a third can choose between Sidi Kerir, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu or a ship-to-ship transfer off Malta, Bloomberg reported…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com