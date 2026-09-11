Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’775 0.3%  SPI 19’454 0.2%  Dow 52’593 1.0%  DAX 25’569 0.8%  Euro 0.9471 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’325 0.9%  Gold 4’349 0.7%  Bitcoin 63’077 1.1%  Dollar 0.8169 0.5%  Öl 104.5 -2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
UBS-Aktie: Fusion von drei Immobilienfonds wird umgesetzt
Kudelski-Aktie: Plume integriert Sicherheitsanalyseplattform von Nagravision
KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Adobe-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Vorsichtiger Umsatzausblick
Suche...
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

11.09.2026 18:05:00

Saudi Arabia’s Critical Oil Bypass Comes Under Threat

Ölpreis (WTI)
100.22 USD -2.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Houthi strikes threaten Saudi oil exports as Brent hits $105 and Middle Eastern crude soars to $120. Friday, September 11, 2026 Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure have alerted the oil markets to the possibility of seeing even less Middle Eastern supply than before, with potential damage to the East-West pipeline jeopardizing 3-4 million b/d of Saudi crude exports. Whilst the meeting of Gulf foreign ministers over the weekend has poured some cold water on runaway crude prices, ICE Brent at $105 per barrel (and available Middle…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Droht der Crash? Warum die Börsenhistorie dagegen spricht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
UBS-Aktie gefragt: Rückkaufvolumen für neun Anleiheserien erhöht - Aktionäre und Kunden werden laut CEO von CS-Integration profitieren
KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Novartis-Aktie stark: Grossaktionär fordert nach Rückschlägen Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat
Morning Briefing - International
Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Fonds-Vertriebsgesellschaft in China wird geschlossen
Overweight-Note für Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Neue Analyse von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kaufsignale für Wachstumsaktien wie NVIDIA, Micron & SpaceX mehren sich - kommt jetzt die grosse Wende?

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 37/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 37/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.