Saudi Arabia’s Critical Oil Bypass Comes Under Threat

Houthi strikes threaten Saudi oil exports as Brent hits $105 and Middle Eastern crude soars to $120. Friday, September 11, 2026 Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure have alerted the oil markets to the possibility of seeing even less Middle Eastern supply than before, with potential damage to the East-West pipeline jeopardizing 3-4 million b/d of Saudi crude exports. Whilst the meeting of Gulf foreign ministers over the weekend has poured some cold water on runaway crude prices, ICE Brent at $105 per barrel (and available Middle…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com