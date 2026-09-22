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22.09.2026 18:02:24

Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Oil Pipeline

Ölpreis (Brent)
100.36 USD 0.02%
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Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline, restoring at least some flow through the 4-million-barrel-per-day route that had become the kingdom’s main escape hatch around the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline is running at a low rate for now, according to Reuters sources, with Aramco working to return flows to roughly 4 million bpd. A full restart could still take weeks. One cargo was scheduled to load at the Red Sea port of Yanbu Tuesday for China. Oil traders didn’t wait for full capacity. Brent saw a temporary dip of more…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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