Japan plans to buy up to 8 million barrels of Saudi crude for the national petroleum reserve it drew down during the Hormuz crisis, under a deal the two countries announced on Friday that makes the purchases subject to favorable market conditions. The deal also gives Saudi Arabia temporary use of an additional 16 million barrels of storage capacity in Japan, expanding the 8 million barrels it already holds there, and the kingdom has begun refilling those tanks, Bloomberg reported. Under the existing arrangement with Saudi Aramco, Japan gets preferential…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com