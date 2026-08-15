Russia's Oil Industry Is Running Out of Room to Absorb More Shocks

Following a year of tighter sanctions and Ukrainian attacks on refineries, ports and tankers, Russia’s crude output has fallen further in the second half of 2026, severely affecting the nation’s crude production outlook. Factoring in these disruptions, Rystad Energy has revised its Russian crude production forecast to average 8.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2026, before declining to around 8.6 million bpd in 2027. This represents a decline of 90,000 bpd compared with our previous forecast, reflecting the continued impact of renewed…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com