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06.08.2026 20:30:00

Russian Oil Production Climbs Above 9 Million Bpd in July

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Russia increased oil production in July as stronger exports and recovering refinery runs gave producers somewhere to put more barrels. Crude oil and condensate output rose by roughly 100,000 barrels per day from June to more than 9 million bpd, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. Oil and fuel sales remain critical to Russia’s budget, giving Moscow every reason to keep production flowing despite sanctions and repeated attacks on its energy infrastructure. OPEC estimates for Russian production came in at 8.928 million bpd in June,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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