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07.09.2026 19:30:00

Russia Vows to Keep Selling Oil to India Despite U.S. Tariff Threat

Ölpreis (WTI)
92.68 USD 1.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Russia will remain a key crude oil supplier to India, Russia’s Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said in an interview with Asian News International, in which he also criticized the planned U.S. legislation to slap tariffs on countries importing Russian oil. Russia has become India’s single-biggest oil supplier in recent years, after the U.S., the UK, and the EU banned Russian oil imports and moved to increase sanction pressure on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Congress is trying to pass a “bill from hell”…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

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