Russia Says Oil Output Drop Is Temporary as Refineries Restart

The dip in Russian oil production is only temporary, as output is expected to recover once refineries come back online after unscheduled maintenance, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday. “This is a temporary phenomenon, and, generally, oil production will increase as the refineries resume operations and the situation stabilizes,” Novak said, as carried by Russian news agency TASS. Amid the ongoing fuel crisis in Russia, authorities have regularly sought to alleviate concerns and talk up the resumption of refinery…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com