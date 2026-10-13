Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’044 0.8%  SPI 19’886 0.8%  Dow 51’670 -0.4%  DAX 25’403 0.6%  Euro 0.9328 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’194 0.4%  Gold 4’137 -0.5%  Bitcoin 69’511 0.4%  Dollar 0.8336 0.1%  Öl 106.5 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
SpaceX-Aktie stabil: Wurde Starlink für die Ukraine gedrosselt?
Rally bei Aktien von Infineon, AIXTRON und Co.: ASML-Zahlen beflügeln Chipwerte
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittwochmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Swisscom-Aktie im Blick: Swisscom will Urteil des Bundesverwaltungsgerichts prüfen
Glencore-Aktie mit ersten Handelstag an australischer Börse
Suche...
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

14.10.2026 01:00:00

Record Tanker Rates Leave Heavy Crude Stranded in the Americas

Ölpreis (WTI)
95.68 USD 1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen
The Middle East crisis has driven tanker rates to all-time highs and created a shortage of vessels. This oil logistics problem is now causing a ripple effect, tipping the heavy crude market in North and South America into oversupply—while Asia and Europe grapple with a shortage of heavy grades. Canada is producing over 5 million barrels of crude daily, most of it heavy crude. Some 4 million barrels daily of that goes south to U.S. refineries. Venezuelan production has also moved higher after the U.S. disposed of the country’s government…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI-Papier Novartis-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Novartis-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Erste Schätzungen: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
NEL-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Rheinmetall-Kooperation rückt Verteidigungsgeschäft in den Fokus
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Dienstagnachmittag stark gefragt
ASML-Aktie klettert: KI-Boom treibt an - Prognose erhöht
Givaudan-Aktie springt kräftig an: Organisches Wachstum beschleunigt sich im dritten Quartal
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: Weiterer Rückschlag bei mRNA-Krebstherapie
US-Aktienmarkt: Warum ein Indikator die November-Rally infrage stellt

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.