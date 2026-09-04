Record Diesel Prices Push Brent Toward $95

Diesel prices and refining cracks surge as tightening middle distillate supplies push Brent toward $95. Friday, September 04, 2026 Refined products have been the main driver of rising oil prices, particularly diesel as the outlook for global middle distillate supply continues to deteriorate into late 2026. With US diesel prices soaring to an all-time high, middle distillate cracks alone are now higher than outright crude prices. ICE Brent is poised to end the week with a 6% weekly gain, trending around $95 per barrel, with no real short-term downside…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com