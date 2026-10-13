OPEC Sees Oil Demand Growth Surging to 2.6 Million Bpd in 2027
OPEC Sees Oil Demand Growth Surging to 2.6 Million Bpd in 2027
OPEC just put a very large number on next year’s oil market: global demand growth of 2.6 million barrels per day in 2027, after growth of just 200,000 bpd this year. That would push average world oil demand from 105.7 million bpd in 2026 to 108.3 million bpd next year. OPEC also revised its 2027 demand forecast higher this month, even as it nudged this year’s growth estimate lower. Part of that jump has little to do with people suddenly driving a lot more. OPEC expects inventory rebuilding to contribute to next year’s demand as…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com