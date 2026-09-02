Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’359 0.2%  SPI 20’184 0.2%  Dow 53’062 0.6%  DAX 25’839 -0.5%  Euro 0.9425 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’362 -0.1%  Gold 4’387 1.3%  Bitcoin 62’814 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8131 0.0%  Öl 95.3 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Rohstoffe im August 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
US-Aktien im Fokus: So investierte die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2026
Broadcom-Aktie rutscht ab: US-Chipkonzern legt Quartalszahlen vor - Erwartungen verpasst
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Q2-US-Portfolio von Zurich Insurance: Kräftige Aufstockungen bei Aktien von AMD und Eli Lilly, Verkäufe bei Microsoft
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

02.09.2026 19:19:52

OPEC+ Set to Hold Oil Output Steady as Iran War Disrupts Supply

Ölpreis (WTI)
91.01 USD 0.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen
OPEC+ is likely to leave its oil production policy unchanged for October when seven of its core members meet on Sunday, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing three sources close to the matter. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman are due to meet online at 11:00 GMT Sunday. The seven producers have spent much of 2026 raising their monthly production quotas, with the September increase completing the phased rollback of 1.65 million barrels per day of supply cuts first agreed in 2023. Much of that additional supply has failed…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnrückgang und CEO-Wechsel angekündigt
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
Bewegung in den Top 10: So veränderte die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Broadcom-Aktie rutscht ab: US-Chipkonzern legt Quartalszahlen vor - Erwartungen verpasst
Q2-US-Portfolio von Zurich Insurance: Kräftige Aufstockungen bei Aktien von AMD und Eli Lilly, Verkäufe bei Microsoft
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Konzern startet Rückkaufprogramm für neun Bonds
Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt letztendlich zurück
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Rückschlag bei Autoimmun-Zelltherapie nach Todesfällen - Primäre Ziele bei MS-Medikament erreicht
Siemens Energy-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. stuft Aktie mit Overweight ein

Top-Rankings

NVIDIA als Investor: Depotwert in Q2 mehr als verdreifacht
2. Quartal 2026: NVIDIA setzt auf diese US-Aktien
Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
UBS: Diese US-Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2026 im Depot
Einblick ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Q2-US-Portfolio von Zurich Insurance: Kräftige Aufstockungen bei Aktien von AMD und Eli Lilly, Verkäufe bei Microsoft
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im zweiten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröf ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.