OPEC+ Set to Hold Oil Output Steady as Iran War Disrupts Supply

OPEC+ is likely to leave its oil production policy unchanged for October when seven of its core members meet on Sunday, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing three sources close to the matter. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman are due to meet online at 11:00 GMT Sunday. The seven producers have spent much of 2026 raising their monthly production quotas, with the September increase completing the phased rollback of 1.65 million barrels per day of supply cuts first agreed in 2023. Much of that additional supply has failed…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com