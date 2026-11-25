Crude oil prices are down this week, extending a losing streak prompted by predictions of a supply glut. The ones doing the predictions are citing the rebound in export flows out of the Persian Gulf, but they seem to be forgetting something. These export flows were up in September and October. Now, they’re down. The war is not over, and neither is the risk to global oil supply. One recent indication of that was the news that Chinese refiners, state-owned and independent, have ramped up their buying from abroad—and not only from the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com