Oil Selloff Outruns Reality in Hormuz

WTI crude oil futures were trading at $83.51 late Thursday, down $3.13, or 3.61%, for the week. The market opened near the weekly high at $86.57, then broke to $79.62 as traders sold on reports that Iran, Oman and the United States were moving toward a workable shipping arrangement through the Strait of Hormuz. Thursday changed the tone. WTI bounced after Iran fired on a vessel near Oman and President Trump rejected terms tied to reviving the June Iran ceasefire agreement. The market stopped trading a Hormuz reopening and started trading the fact…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com