Oil-Rich Oman Bets Big on Renewable Energy
Oil-Rich Oman Bets Big on Renewable Energy
Oman, a major oil and gas producer, plans to expand its renewable energy capacity as part of its energy diversification and green transition goals. The government recently introduced new national policies to expand Oman’s green energy and cleantech industries and to encourage private investment in the sector. This year, Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals launched a revised net-zero emissions strategy and a carbon markets regulatory framework as part of the government’s aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the mid-Century.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com