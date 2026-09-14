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14.09.2026 04:39:17

Oil Prices Surge as Middle East Attacks Continue and Diplomacy Stumbles

Ölpreis (WTI)
100.05 USD -2.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Oil prices initially jumped by over 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as fears of a major and extended supply disruption were stoked by continued attacks in the Middle East and the postponement of a crunch meeting between Gulf states and Iran.  At the time of writing, both benchmarks had fallen back slightly, with WTI futures trading at $102.2 per barrel, 2.16% higher on the day, and Brent futures up 2.14% at $106.8 per barrel.  Over the weekend, the Houthis claimed to have launched a large-scale missile and drone attack against Saudi…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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