Oil Prices Surge as Middle East Attacks Continue and Diplomacy Stumbles

Oil prices initially jumped by over 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as fears of a major and extended supply disruption were stoked by continued attacks in the Middle East and the postponement of a crunch meeting between Gulf states and Iran. At the time of writing, both benchmarks had fallen back slightly, with WTI futures trading at $102.2 per barrel, 2.16% higher on the day, and Brent futures up 2.14% at $106.8 per barrel. Over the weekend, the Houthis claimed to have launched a large-scale missile and drone attack against Saudi…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com