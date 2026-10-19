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19.10.2026 07:25:00

Oil Prices Slip as Trump-Putin Diesel Deal Raises Supply Hopes

Ölpreis (WTI)
99.35 USD -2.03%
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Crude oil prices began the week with a dip on traders' expectations of a boost in diesel fuel supply under the deal agreed by the presidents of Russia and the United States. However, the dip in oil benchmarks came from a much higher point than a week ago, leaving prices palpably elevated. At the time of writing, Brent crude was changing hands for $107.84 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate trading at $100.29 per barrel. This compares to $105.61 for a barrel of Brent crude last Monday and $93.37 for a barrel of WTI crude a week ago. The modest…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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