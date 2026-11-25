Crude oil prices moved lower in early Asian trading on Wednesday, extending the recent downward trend despite reports of increasingly frequent incidents involving tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian authorities attributing them to mines and other sources suggesting strikes with projectiles. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $90.10 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $80.71, after the American Petroleum Institute reported a modest build in U.S. crude oil inventories, at 126,000 barrels for the week to November…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com