Oil Prices Retreat as Saudi Arabia Pledges to Keep Exports Flowing

Crude oil prices, which topped $106 per barrel yesterday, have eased today, as traders process the latest Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the related risk to energy supply, while also waiting to see if the Russian diesel deal would affect end prices. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $105.43 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $92.60 per barrel, both slightly down from Monday’s close but higher than last week. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman reassured market players earlier this week that…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com