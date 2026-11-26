Oil Prices Rebound as Middle East Supply Fears Return
Oil Prices Rebound as Middle East Supply Fears Return
January WTI crude oil futures recovered from a three-month low this week as renewed concern over Middle East supply brought buyers back into the market. Prices had fallen early in the week as traders focused on the prospect of a global surplus. The selling slowed after WTI reached $79.07, and the market rallied Wednesday after Yemen’s Houthis claimed an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery. At 00:09 GMT Thursday, January WTI crude oil futures were trading at $84.01, up $0.60 or 0.72% for the week. The contract had traded as…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com