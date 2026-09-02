Oil Prices Rally as U.S. Targets Iranian Tankers in New Escalation

Oil prices climbed once again in early Asian trade on Wednesday as the U.S. and Iran traded strikes in a significant escalation after a month of relative calm. At the time of writing, WTI had climbed to $91.05 per barrel, trading 0.92% higher on the session, and Brent had risen 1.19% to trade at $95.68. Both benchmarks have now climbed by roughly $5 since hostilities between the two countries renewed. U.S. Central Command (Centcom) reported that it had completed a wave of strikes against “air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com