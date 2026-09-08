Oil Prices Near $100 After Fresh Attacks on Saudi Energy Sites

Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted some operations at energy facilities in its southern region bordering Yemen, following attacks on energy sites on Tuesday morning local time, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. “Several energy sector facilities and installations in the southern region of the Kingdom were targeted this morning,” the agency said, quoting an official source at the Ministry of Energy. The attacks caused fires at several locations, leading to a temporary halt in some operations, Saudi Arabia said, adding that…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com