Crude oil prices remained subdued in early trading on Tuesday, with Brent trading below $90 per barrel despite Iranian claims that three oil tankers had struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $88.67 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $79.59 per barrel, both near the lowest in three months, after October highs of over $100 per barrel for both benchmarks. “Brent has largely lost any upward impetus in recent days as supply conditions remain benign despite the continued closure of the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com