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25.08.2026 17:53:00

Oil Prices Fall as Iran Negotiation Hopes Return

Ölpreis (WTI)
82.24 USD -3.26%
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U.S. sanctions pressure on Iran intensifies, but Pakistani mediation hopes push Brent back to $89. US Blockade Leaves Iran’s Oil Trade on Borrowed Time - The announcement of the Trump administration’s ‘Economic D-Day’ sanctions on Iran coincides with an overall slump in Tehran’s crude exports, choked off by the US Navy’s maritime blockade in the Gulf of Oman.  - Iran’s August crude exports have so far been minimal compared to the 2025 average of 1.7 million b/d, averaging only slightly around 0.3 million…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
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Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
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