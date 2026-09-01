Oil Prices Climb as Trump Threatens New Strikes on Iran

Crude oil prices extended their earlier climb after President Trump issued his latest threat to Iran, following the first exchange of fire in weeks. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $91.48 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $86.97 per barrel, both up by over $1 per barrel from Monday. Speaking at the Oval Office on Monday evening, Trump was very clear that the U.S. was ready to "smack" Iran if necessary. Shipping data shows tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains at a fraction of pre-war levels, with Reuters citing…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com