Crude oil prices were set to book a weekly gain after a string of losses, as increasingly frequent reports about tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz undermined expectations of a glut. Data showing lower than pre-war levels of energy commodity exports from the Middle East also contributed, as did the latest Houthi attacks on Saudi energy targets. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $96.61 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands for $85.79 per barrel. Both are still down from heights reached in October but are…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com