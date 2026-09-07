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07.09.2026 05:40:01

Oil Prices Climb After U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Tankers and Iran Vows Revenge

Ölpreis (WTI)
91.48 USD 0.2%
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Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday following another weekend of escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.  At the time of writing, WTI was trading at $92.14 per barrel, up 0.72% on the session, while Brent had risen 0.63% to trade at $96.89. On Saturday, U.S. Central Command (Centcom) reported that it had struck three Iranian oil tankers in response to the IRGC targeting two U.S. warships with ballistic missiles. The three tankers hit were M/T Downy, M/T Stark 1, and M/T Kylo, and were struck near Kharg Island, Jask, and in the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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