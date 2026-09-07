Oil Prices Climb After U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Tankers and Iran Vows Revenge

Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday following another weekend of escalation in the U.S.-Iran war. At the time of writing, WTI was trading at $92.14 per barrel, up 0.72% on the session, while Brent had risen 0.63% to trade at $96.89. On Saturday, U.S. Central Command (Centcom) reported that it had struck three Iranian oil tankers in response to the IRGC targeting two U.S. warships with ballistic missiles. The three tankers hit were M/T Downy, M/T Stark 1, and M/T Kylo, and were struck near Kharg Island, Jask, and in the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com