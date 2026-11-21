Oil Prices Caught Between a Looming Glut and Middle East Turmoil
Oil Prices Caught Between a Looming Glut and Middle East Turmoil
Oil prices have traded in a narrow range over the past few sessions as forecasts of a coming surplus collide with continued attacks and stalled diplomacy in the Middle East. A run of agency reports this month has pushed expectations toward oversupply and weighed on crude. Brent crude was up 0.22% at $92.18 per barrel in early trade on Friday, well below its October levels above $110 but little changed from the start of the week, while WTI crude had gained 0.35% to $82.73 per barrel. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its November Oil…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com