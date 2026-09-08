Oil Prices Are Once Again on the Brink of $100

Oil prices surge toward $100 as Houthi attacks, U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers and renewed Middle East tensions rattle markets. Europe’s Gas Prices Surge as Storage Fears Return - European natural gas prices have jumped to €75 per MWh ($25.5 per MMBtu), the highest since 2022 and more than double their level a year ago, as the continent’s low inventories spark fears of winter supply shocks. - Since the Al Nuaman LNG carrier delivered its cargo to Rovigo, Italy, in early April, the EU has not imported any Qatari LNG, equivalent…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com