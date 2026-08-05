Oil Price Rally Boosts Glencore’s First-Half Profit

Commodity producing and trading giant Glencore booked a $4.4-billion net income for the first half of the year, a jump of $5 billion from a loss a year earlier, as the oil and copper price rallies and volatility boosted revenues and trading profits. Glencore on Wednesday reported $4.405 billion in net income attributable to equity holders for the first half, compared to a loss of $655 million for the same period of 2025. Adjusted core earnings, or EBITDA, jumped by 86% to $10.1 billion and revenues surged by 49% to $174 billion. As guided last…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com