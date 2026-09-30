Oil Price Forecasts Jump as Hormuz Disruption Drags On
Oil Price Forecasts Jump as Hormuz Disruption Drags On
Analysts have sharply raised their 2026 oil price forecasts as hopes fade for a quick normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with a new Reuters poll putting Brent crude at an average of $89.05 per barrel this year, up from $85.08 just a month ago. The September survey of 30 economists and analysts also raised the average forecast for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to $83.90 per barrel from $80.20 in the August poll. Brent forecasts ranged from $77.27 to $97.60, as economists grapple with the guessing game of how sustainable the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com