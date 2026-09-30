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30.09.2026 18:00:00

Oil Price Forecasts Jump as Hormuz Disruption Drags On

Ölpreis (WTI)
92.54 USD 2.34%
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Analysts have sharply raised their 2026 oil price forecasts as hopes fade for a quick normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with a new Reuters poll putting Brent crude at an average of $89.05 per barrel this year, up from $85.08 just a month ago. The September survey of 30 economists and analysts also raised the average forecast for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to $83.90 per barrel from $80.20 in the August poll. Brent forecasts ranged from $77.27 to $97.60, as economists grapple with the guessing game of how sustainable the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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