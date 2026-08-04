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04.08.2026 20:19:00

Oil Markets Price In an Iran Deal That Does Not Exist Yet

Ölpreis (Brent)
83.56 USD 1.3%
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Oil prices tumbled Tuesday as traders once again priced in a U.S.-Iran agreement before anyone had actually signed one. West Texas Intermediate was trading at $75.64 per barrel shortly before 2 p.m. ET, down $4.70, or 5.85%, while Brent had fallen $4.61 to $79.16. Both benchmarks touched three-week lows as hopes rose that an agreement could reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a deal could come Tuesday or Wednesday, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks involving Iran and Oman had made progress. Qatar also…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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