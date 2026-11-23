Oil Markets Are Betting on a Surplus That Hasn't Arrived Yet
Oil Markets Are Betting on a Surplus That Hasn't Arrived Yet
Oil prices have traded in a narrow range over the past few sessions as forecasts of a coming surplus collide with continued attacks and stalled diplomacy in the Middle East. A run of agency reports this month has pushed expectations toward oversupply and weighed on crude. Brent crude was up 1.1% at $92.88 per barrel at 11:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, well below its October levels above 110 dollars but little changed from the start of the week, while WTI crude gained 1.7% to 84.69 dollars per barrel. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com