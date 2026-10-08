Oil Jumps 5% as Iran Steps Up Attacks on Hormuz Tankers

Brent crude swung back above $105 per barrel today as reports flow in about increasingly frequent Iranian attacks on tankers in Hormuz while U.S. Gulf Coast operators began shutting in production and prepping refineries ahead of an approaching storm. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $105.02 per barrel, up by over 4.81% from Wednesday’s close... While West Texas Intermediate was changing hands for $92.69 per barrel, up by 5% from Wednesday. Earlier this week, oil moved lower on the latest update from the International Energy…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com