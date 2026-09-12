Oil Industry Braces for Years-Long Iran War

Oil producers, traders, and refiners are bracing for a prolonged war between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf with little to no hope of a quick resolution. By extension, they are also preparing for higher prices for longer, a theme present at this year’s edition of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference. Reuters’ Clyde Russell reported this week that the mood at APPEC was not particularly cheerful as hostilities in the Middle East escalate once again, suggesting achieving peace would be quite a challenge. The Reuters columnist…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com