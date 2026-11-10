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10.11.2026 17:34:00

Oil Falls to Lowest Level Since August

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92.58 USD 1.19%
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Brent crude briefly falls below $90 as hopes of diplomatic breakthroughs in Iran and Ukraine accelerate the oil market selloff. Crude Says Peace, Tanker Rates Say Not So Fast - Crude oil prices have plunged by almost $30 per barrel since the US midterm elections, however, stubbornly high freight rates in the Gulf suggest not every segment of the oil markets deems the US-Iran war to be ‘effectively over’.     - The cost of chartering a VLCC for a voyage from the Persian Gulf to China has dipped only marginally over the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

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