Oil Falls to Lowest Level Since August

Brent crude briefly falls below $90 as hopes of diplomatic breakthroughs in Iran and Ukraine accelerate the oil market selloff. Crude Says Peace, Tanker Rates Say Not So Fast - Crude oil prices have plunged by almost $30 per barrel since the US midterm elections, however, stubbornly high freight rates in the Gulf suggest not every segment of the oil markets deems the US-Iran war to be ‘effectively over’. - The cost of chartering a VLCC for a voyage from the Persian Gulf to China has dipped only marginally over the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com