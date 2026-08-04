Oil Extends Losses After US, Qatar Signal Progress on Iran Draft Deal
Oil Extends Losses After US, Qatar Signal Progress on Iran Draft Deal
Brent crude fell back to around $80 per barrel after renewed optimism over a potential US-Iran draft agreement eased geopolitical fears, even as President Trump criticized US refiners for high fuel profits. Trump Takes Aim at Big Oil’s War Profits - Runaway Q2 earnings of US oil majors have brought bumper profits of energy companies back into the political limelight, with US President Trump ordering retailers to ‘get retail prices down’ as soon as possible. - Donald Trump accused ExxonMobil and Chevron of making too…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com