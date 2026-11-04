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04.11.2026 19:30:00

Oil Crashes 9% as Trump and Vance Blame Iran War for Midterm Rout

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Brent fell $8.94, or 8.6%, to $94.66 per barrel at 1:06 p.m. ET on Wednesday, after touching its lowest level since September 4, with traders pricing an end to the Iran war after the White House tied Tuesday’s midterm losses to the conflict. WTI dropped $8.01, or 8.3%, to $88.08. Brent traded near $118 on Friday. Trump told Fox News on Tuesday night that “I think it’s the gasoline price” when explaining the Republican defeat. Vice President JD Vance wrote on X that the war was the reason for the losses, and that “any…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

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