Oil Companies and Banks Face UK Windfall Tax Threat
Oil Companies and Banks Face UK Windfall Tax Threat
Chancellor John Healey has been presented with a plan to tax oil firms and banks further as bosses in the sectors have posted huge profits, according to reports. Healey may look to tax businesses at this year’s Budget in order to rebuild a partly-eroded £22.7bn fiscal buffer, and fill spending pledges for defence and the cost of living. It was reported in Bloomberg that Treasury officials believe windfall taxes on banks and oil companies could be “low hanging fruit” for increasing government receipts. The…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com