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20.08.2026 19:00:00

Norway’s Oil Output Falls Nearly 200,000 Bpd as Gulf Supply Crisis Drags On

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Norway’s crude oil production averaged 1.776 million barrels per day in July, according to preliminary figures from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate. The country also produced 183,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids and 17,000 barrels per day of condensate, bringing total liquids production to 1.976 million barrels per day. The year-over-year comparison is striking. Norway produced 1.971 million barrels per day of crude in July 2025, according to the Directorate’s latest revised figures. Crude output was therefore down by approximately…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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