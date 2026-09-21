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22.09.2026 01:00:00

New U.S. Sanctions Law Threatens India’s Huge Russian Oil Trade

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India’s imports of cheaper Russian crude oil have come under scrutiny in recent days after U.S. lawmakers passed a new sanctions bill against Russia’s energy sector. The “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran, was signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.   The law allows the President to potentially impose trade tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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