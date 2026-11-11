Murphy Oil Draws Boycott Call Over Israeli Gas Licenses

Pro-Palestinian activists who pressured Eni and Dana Petroleum to quit an Israeli offshore gas venture are now going after Murphy Oil, the Houston-based company that replaced them on Monday. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and its partners called on Murphy on Wednesday to give up the six Zone G exploration licenses it holds 50-50 with Israel’s Ratio Energies. The licenses cover about 1,700 square kilometers of seabed near the Leviathan gas field, and Murphy is the operator. Israel awarded Zone G in October 2023 to Eni, Ratio…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com