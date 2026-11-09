Murphy Oil Bets on Israeli Gas Near Leviathan

Israel’s Energy Ministry on Monday awarded six offshore natural gas exploration licenses to Houston-based Murphy Oil and Israel’s Ratio Energies, eight months after the war with Iran forced Israel to shut its biggest gas field. The Zone G licenses cover about 1,700 square kilometers of seabed roughly 25 kilometers southwest of Leviathan. Murphy will operate the licenses, and each partner holds 50%. The award marks Murphy’s first venture into the Eastern Mediterranean, and it joins Chevron, the operator of Leviathan and Tamar,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com