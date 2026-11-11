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11.11.2026 02:00:00

Middle East Oil Flows Far from Normal Despite Signs of Oversupply

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Crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and the whole Middle Eastern region have recovered to close to pre-war levels, vessel-tracking services have been signaling for over a month now. Middle Eastern benchmarks have been weakening for weeks, suggesting an oil glut may be building amid rebounding Persian Gulf exports and global demand destruction amid high prices. On the face of it, an oversupply of crude oil could be forming. But the costs to refiners and consumers are not falling. War, insurance premiums, and record tanker rates have raised…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

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