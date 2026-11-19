This year Brazil is set to add more oil than any other producer in the world. And this offshore production boom came at the right time for a global oil market that has been short of barrels reaching refiners without passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Brazilian crude output hit a record 4.7 million b/d in September, up 20.3% year-on-year. Historically, a major part of Brazil’s first exports went to Asia. It’s no surprise that the first price assessments for Brazilian grades came about in China, a country that dominated the early years…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com