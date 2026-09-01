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02.09.2026 01:00:00

Major U.S. Oil Port Selected for Nuclear Power Project

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The port of Corpus Christi has become one of two ports selected for a project aimed at integrating small modular reactors in a bid to expand the use of nuclear power in more industries—and propel SMR technology forward. Small modular reactors are all the rage, at least on paper. They can be installed more quickly than conventional nuclear reactors, and their locations can be more flexible. They are also significantly cheaper to build than conventional reactors and can be constructed incrementally to meet the growing energy demand of a site.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
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