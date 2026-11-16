Libya Has Africa's Biggest Oil Reserves, but Western Majors Aren't Biting
Libya Has Africa's Biggest Oil Reserves, but Western Majors Aren't Biting
In the immediate aftermath of Russia’s 24 February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the pressure was on the West to quickly find new sources of oil and gas to compensate for those from Russia that would be lost through initial supply-chain disturbances and then because of sanctions. The net was cast wide, as several major possibilities in the world’s main aggregate source of hydrocarbons had already moved more firmly in the run-up to the invasion into China’s and Russia’s sphere of influence. This included Saudi Arabia and the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com