For the first time in years, the Canadian oil and gas services sector is looking at major upside potential and growth momentum over the long term as Canada expands its energy infrastructure to export oil and LNG to markets other than the United States. The undoubtedly brighter prospects for Canada’s oil and gas industry compared to just a year ago have prompted producers and service companies to expand drilling and extraction, Canadian Energy Services Association Enserva said in its 2026-27 State of the Industry Report this week. However,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com