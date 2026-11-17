Kazakhstan expects to launch 15 projects to manufacture goods for the oil and gas sector in a plan worth $84.7 million (37.7 billion Kazakh tenge), Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Tuesday. “These projects will create new jobs and help Kazakhstan develop domestic manufacturing expertise, enabling the production of higher-value goods,” Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting, as carried by Kazakhstan’s Qazinform News Agency. Following the launch of 10 local manufacturing sites for the oil and gas supply chain between…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com